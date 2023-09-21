RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RS unanimously passes women's quota bill
September 21, 2023  22:26
image
Just in: Rajya Sabha on Thursday unanimously passed the Women's Reservation Bill. 

All the 215 MPs voted in favour the bill and no members voted against it. 

More details soon.
