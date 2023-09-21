RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ready to discuss LAC row with full courage: Rajnath
September 21, 2023  13:53
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said he has the courage to discuss in the Lok Sabha the issue of the border standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries.

While initiating a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and other achievements in the space sector in the House, Singh referred to the country's border security and the role of science in protecting the nation's frontier.

At this, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to the border standoff with China.

The defence minister responded that he has the courage to discuss the issue.

Puri himmat hain (I have full courage). I am ready for a discussion, I have the confidence to discuss it," he asserted.
 
The ties between India and China have been under severe strain since the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for normalisation of overall ties. -- PTI  
