Punjab cops raid 1159 gangster hideouts, detain 30





As per the police officials, one person was arrested while 30 were detained for further questioning.





The simultaneous raids were carried out from 7 am to 2 pm on the directives of Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav, wherein, all the residential and other premises of associates, relatives and friends linked with various gangsters, were thoroughly searched in all the 28 police districts in the state, an official statement from the police department said.





Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that all the commissioners of police and superintendents of police were directed to depute an adequate number of police personnel to conduct these raids and meticulously check the whereabouts of these associates to make this operation successful, which was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad.





The police teams were also asked to detain suspicious persons during the operation, he added. -- ANI

Amid the ongoing drive to break the gangster-terrorist nexus in Punjab, the state police on Thursday launched a state-wide crackdown against various gangsters and raided over 1159 suspected places and hideouts of their associates.