RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Pakistan's general elections to be held in last week of January 2024
September 21, 2023  15:56
image
Pakistan's election commission on Thursday announced that the general elections in the country will take place in the last week of January 2024.
 
In a statement, the electoral body said that it reviewed work on delimiting constituencies and the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27.

It added that the final list would be issued on November 30 after hearing objections and suggestions regarding the list.

The commission said that polls will be held in the last week of January 2024.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly, which was prematurely dissolved on August 9.

The previous government just days before the end of its term announced that the elections could take place only after a new census was completed and new constituency boundaries were drawn.

The move triggered fears that the polls meant to be held within 90 days may be delayed till next year as the delimitation process would take about four months to complete.

The decision to shorten the timeframe of the delimitation comes amid mounting pressure on the ECP from several political parties that pressed for timely elections.

The Constitution also provides that the ECP should complete the delimitation process within 120 days. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ODI World Cup: He's one of India's trump cards: Agarkar
ODI World Cup: He's one of India's trump cards: Agarkar

The Indian cricket team's chief selector Ajit Agarkar lauded the 28-year-old chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav and said that he will be one of the trump cards for the Men in Blue in the ODI WC.

In Pictures - Bayern beat Manchester Utd; Arsenal thrash PSV
In Pictures - Bayern beat Manchester Utd; Arsenal thrash PSV

A summary of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage action, on Wednesday.

Does Shilpa Have The Best Abs In Bollywood? VOTE!
Does Shilpa Have The Best Abs In Bollywood? VOTE!

Women can have abs too, and Shilpa is all the proof you need.

On The Scent Of A Laddu
On The Scent Of A Laddu

It should have been much easier to find this farsan maker's premises given the number of two-wheelers that stream up to this address the day before Ganesh Chaturthi to collect armfuls of bags of laddus, chuda and other kind of...

Rahul, Ishan At Ambani Ganesh Party
Rahul, Ishan At Ambani Ganesh Party

A couple of days before he led India in the first of the ODIs against Australia at Mohali, Skipper K L Rahul was at Antillia, Nita and Ambani's home, to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances