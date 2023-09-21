RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
'No problem' between BJP-AIADMK: Annamalai
September 21, 2023  15:22
image
Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai on Thursday asserted that there is no problem between his party and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
  
He also said that he does not have any problem with any AIADMK leader. 

The "common thread" that linked like-minded parties in the NDA is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all who accept his candidature for the post of PM in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are in the NDA alliance, he said. "Does the AIADMK accept it? Yes," Annamalai said. 

All those who have accepted Modi's leadership should join hands, he told reporters.

The BJP leader reiterated that he had not spoken ill of Dravidian icon and late Chief Minister C N Annadurai and had only recounted an incident from 1956. Hence, he said there is no question of tendering an apology. 
Late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had recalled the same incident during his tenure as chief minister in 1998, he said. 

Ideologically, the AIADMK and BJP are divergent, and the differences in terms of ideological standpoints are not unusual and it is not a big deal, he said. "What is important is the common thread, which is Prime Minister 
Modi and the AIADMK stands for a united nation with a strong leadership to lead it," he added. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt reduces NEET PG 2023 cut-off to zero across all categories
Govt reduces NEET PG 2023 cut-off to zero across all categories

Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate 2023 exam will now be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

In Pictures - Bayern beat Manchester Utd; Arsenal thrash PSV
In Pictures - Bayern beat Manchester Utd; Arsenal thrash PSV

A summary of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage action, on Wednesday.

Asian Games: India women enter cricket semis on ranking!
Asian Games: India women enter cricket semis on ranking!

The India women's cricket team advanced to the semi-finals of the Asian Games after their opening match against Malaysia was called off due to rain in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Panghal stuns reigning world champion Parrish, enters semis
Panghal stuns reigning world champion Parrish, enters semis

Antim Panghal shocked reigning champion Olivia Dominique Parrish en route to the World Championship semifinals.

Kareena's Best Performance? VOTE!
Kareena's Best Performance? VOTE!

Juggling marriage, motherhood and movies -- all in a day's work -- Kareena loves her job and hopes she'll never retire. So do we, as the actress turns 43 on September 21.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances