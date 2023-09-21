RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
NIA seeks info about 10 wanted accused in SF consulate attack
September 21, 2023  22:47
PTI Photo/Rediff archives
PTI Photo/Rediff archives
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released pictures of 10 wanted accused in the March 2023 attack and vandalism at the Indian consulate in San Francisco, USA, and has sought information about them from the general public. 

The agency has issued three separate "request for identification & information" notices against the wanted accused, seeking any information that could lead to their arrest or apprehension. 

The attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco had taken place in the intervening night of March 18 and 19, 2023, when some pro-Khalistani activists trespassed into the consulate and tried to burn down the consulate. 

On the same day, slogan-shouting Khalistani supporters had broken through the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and put up two so-called Khalistani flags in the consulate premises, damaged the consulate building, assaulted and caused injuries to the consulate officials. 

Further, in the intervening night of July 1 and 2, some accused person trespassed into the consulate and attempted to set the consulate on fire while officials were still inside the building. 

The NIA had initiated a probe in the matter after registering a case on June 16, 2023. A team of NIA officers visited San Francisco in August for investigation into the said case. 

To know about the 10 accused, you can read NIA's post on X here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Alarming erosion of fundamental rights in India: UN
Alarming erosion of fundamental rights in India: UN

"India risks becoming one of the world's main generators of instability, atrocities and violence because of the massive scale and gravity of the violations and abuses targeting mainly religious and other minorities such as Muslims,...

Malaika's Stunning Look For Ganpati
Malaika's Stunning Look For Ganpati

Besides the grand Ambani party, film folk also visited Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's house for Ganpati darshan.

AIADMK Unlikely To Shut Door on BJP, At Least For Now
AIADMK Unlikely To Shut Door on BJP, At Least For Now

The AIADMK would be happy if there is a change of guard in the state BJP as the leadership feels that with Annamalai around, coordination may not occur seamlessly at election time. The current threat to break the alliance also seems to...

India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24: Arvind Virmani
India to clock GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24: Arvind Virmani

The Indian economy will grow at around 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal, notwithstanding high crude oil prices and increased uncertainty due climate changes, NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani said on Thursday. Virmani also asserted...

Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada
Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified people, sources said on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances