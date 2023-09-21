NIA seeks info about 10 wanted accused in SF consulate attack





The agency has issued three separate "request for identification & information" notices against the wanted accused, seeking any information that could lead to their arrest or apprehension.





The attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco had taken place in the intervening night of March 18 and 19, 2023, when some pro-Khalistani activists trespassed into the consulate and tried to burn down the consulate.





On the same day, slogan-shouting Khalistani supporters had broken through the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and put up two so-called Khalistani flags in the consulate premises, damaged the consulate building, assaulted and caused injuries to the consulate officials.





Further, in the intervening night of July 1 and 2, some accused person trespassed into the consulate and attempted to set the consulate on fire while officials were still inside the building.





The NIA had initiated a probe in the matter after registering a case on June 16, 2023. A team of NIA officers visited San Francisco in August for investigation into the said case.





