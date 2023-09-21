RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Naveen Patnaik expels 2 MLAs including 'Sambad' editor
September 21, 2023  14:51
Soumya Ranjan Patnaik
Ruling BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday expelled two MLAs including Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, also the owner-editor of Odiya daily Sambad, on charges of anti-people activities. 

"Two MLAs have been expelled from the BJD. They are Sudhansu Sekhar Parida from Remuna and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik from Khandapada," Patnaik told reporters. 

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik was earlier removed from the party's vice-president post on September 12. 

As the editor of Odia daily Sambad, he had written two signed editorials attacking his own party. He had criticised CM's private secretary VK Pandian for allegedly exercising influence beyond his official position. 

The latest action against Soumya Ranjan Patnaik comes after after the economic offence wing (EOW) of Odisha police registered a case against him under different sections of the IPC including cheating and fraud. 

"It is a serious case of organised bank fraud involving loans worth crores of rupees taken in the name of more than 300 employees of Sambad by using fraudulent means and forged documents," a BJD statement signed by Chief Minister Patnaik said. 

Similarly, Remuna MLA Sudhansu Sekhar Parida has been accused of misappropriating government subsidy worth Rs 3 crore meant for farmers. The matter is being inquired into by the state vigilance following an order of the Lokayukta, the BJD press note said.
