'The suspension of Kailash Meghwal, Rajasthan BJP MLA, after he levelled corruption allegations against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, is another example that the Sangh throws away when you are of no use. It happened with Advani, once a champion, today is nobody. Today with Kailash Meghwal, tomorrow it may also happen with the Supreme Leader,' Rahulseeker posts on X, here