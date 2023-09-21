RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Mehbooba attacks BJP for felicitating religious preacher booked under PSA
September 21, 2023  20:45
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday hit out at the BJP for allegedly felicitating a religious leader, jailed under the stringent Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, after his release. 

"Religious leaders now released and felicitated by the BJP after being slapped with the PSA were earlier accused of being a security threat by the ruling party," Mehbooba posted on X. 

She was purportedly commenting on a photograph in which BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi, who is the chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board, was seen felicitating religious preacher Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri. 

He was released from the jail recently. Veeri and four other preachers were booked under the PSA last year. 

"While they engage in dirty political games wonder what it will take to free other preachers accused of the same crime? Ishfaq Bukhari, Abdul Majid Dar, Manzoor Misbahi & Fayaz Shah continue to languish in jail," Mufti wrote in the post. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Daughter For Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya
Daughter For Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya

'The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well!'

Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada
Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified people, sources said on Thursday.

Hosts Pakistan won't shift Davis Cup venue vs India
Hosts Pakistan won't shift Davis Cup venue vs India

'They should come to Pakistan. It's not fair that they do not come to Pakistan. The Indian team is much better than us. We have a beautiful hotel just across the stadium. If Indians come it will send a good message that we are good...

World Cup: Like Team India Jersey?
World Cup: Like Team India Jersey?

Adidas have made one significant change. Instead of the three white stripes on the shoulders, the World Cup jerseys spot the colours of the Tricolour.

'Hopefully I'll get company' Rai optimistic of Indian team's chances
'Hopefully I'll get company' Rai optimistic of Indian team's chances

India's only Asian Games individual medallist in recurve section, Tarundeep Rai, feels at least one from the men's archery team could win a medal in the Hangzhou edition and end a 13-year-long drought in the continental showpiece.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances