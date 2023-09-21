RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kumaraswamy leaves for Delhi for talks about alliance with BJP leadership
September 21, 2023  11:43
Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday left for New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda to discuss the alliance between the two parties in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
 
The former Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD-S patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda also may hold talks on this, if required.
Gowda, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, is in Delhi.

 "This evening there is a meeting, once we have the outcome of the meeting, tomorrow I will share everything openly with your Delhi correspondents," Kumarswamy said before leaving for the national capital.
 
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, there has been no discussion on seat sharing between both parties till now.
 
"Neither have we thought about it (seats) so far, nor have they (BJP) proposed anything in this regard. When we discuss in the evening, we will discuss in detail about the current situation in all 28 (Lok Sabha) seats, what was the situation in the earlier election and what is the situation after the 2023 Assembly polls," he added.
 
Asked whether the alliance will be finalised today, Kumaraswamy said, "Let's see."
 
To a question as to whom he will be meeting in Delhi, he said, "Discussion is with their (BJP) decision makers like Amit Shah (Home Minister) and their President J P Nadda. If required Narendra Modi and Deve Gowda will talk."
 
Talks on alliance between the two parties have been in the limelight ever since veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is also a parliamentary board member of the party, had earlier this month said his party will have an understanding with JD-S for the Lok Sabha elections, and the regional outfit will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.
 
However, Yediyurappa subsequently said discussions in this regard have not reached finality yet, and Modi and Shah, who are busy with other responsibilities, may discuss and decide on the issue in a few days.
The BJP had swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won one seat. 

The Congress and JD-S won one seat each.
 
In the elections to the 224-member assembly held in May this year, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD-S 19.
