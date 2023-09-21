RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Khalistani terrorist Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
September 21, 2023  12:37
Multiple Indian agencies on Thursday have corroborated reports of the death of wanted gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, in Winnipeg, Canada.
 
Winnipeg Police have confirmed the incident of shooting in the area of Aldgate Road on September 18, but have not confirmed it as being fatal. 

The Winnipeg Police have also not named Sukhdool Singh as the victim.
 
 In a statement posted on X the Winnipeg Police said "On September 18, 2023, at approximately 6:20 p.m., General Patrol officers responded to the report of a shooting incident in the area of Aldgate Road and Gobert Crescent. The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation."
 
Sources in Indian intelligence agencies say Sukha Duneke was shot dead by an unidentified assailant. 

Sources confirmed that his murder was a fall out of inter-gang rivalry. However, no gang has taken responsibility of his murder as of now.
 
Duneke was part of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district. 

He fled Punjab in 2017 allegedly with the help of local policemen. 

Sukha Duneke obtained a passport and police clearance certificate on forged documents with the help of these policemen to flee to Canada, even as seven criminal cases were registered against him. -- ANI
