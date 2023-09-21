Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for Covid-19

Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for Covid-19September 21, 2023 12:33
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Kimmel shared his health update and also informed fans about the cancellation of his "Strike Force Three" live show.
"Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend's Strike Force Three show,' Kimmel posted.
"I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible," he added.
TOP STORIES
Over Rs 7,000 crore IPOs on launchpad as Nifty50 crosses 20,000 mark
With the Nifty50 surging past the 20,000 mark, the markets are experiencing a spate of initial public offerings (IPOs) with four issues set to raise over Rs 4,673 crore this week. Another quartet, cumulatively worth Rs 3,000 crore, is...