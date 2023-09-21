RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for Covid-19
September 21, 2023  12:33
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has been diagnosed with Covid-19. 

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Kimmel shared his health update and also informed fans about the cancellation of his "Strike Force Three" live show. 

"Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend's Strike Force Three show,' Kimmel posted.

"I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible," he added.
