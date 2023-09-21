India suspends visa services for Canadians

India suspends visa services for CanadiansSeptember 21, 2023 12:16
India has suspended issue of visas to Canadian citizens "till further notice" amid the escalating diplomatic row between the two nations over the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader in Canada.
"Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates," India visa application center Canada says.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of "potential" involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June unleashed a diplomatic row with India rejecting the charges as "absurd" and "motivated" and kicking out a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official.
