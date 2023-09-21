RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India begins anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese drawer sliders
September 21, 2023  16:44
India has initiated a probe into the matter of alleged dumping of drawer sliders by Chinese firms in the country. 

The move is aimed at protecting domestic players from cheap imports from the neighbouring country. 

The probe was started after a complaint by Highhope Furniture Fittings Manufacturers Associates Pvt Ltd was received, which stated that the domestic industry is getting injured due to an increase in dumped imports. 

Directorate General of Trade Remedies, the commerce ministry's investigation arm, is probing the dumping of Telescopic Channel Drawer Slider' originating in or exported from China. 

The product under consideration is a small device that helps in smoothly closing and opening of the drawer. 

The product is an essential component of modern furniture design that enhances the functionality and aesthetics of drawers. 

It said that there is sufficient prima facie evidence of injury being caused to the domestic industry by dumped imports from China. 

It added that there is sufficient prima facie evidence that the normal value of the goods in China is higher than the ex-factory export price, indicating the item is being dumped into the Indian market by Chinese exporters. 

"The authority initiates a suo motu anti-dumping investigation on the imports," the notification said. -- PTI
