RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
HC restrains Udhayanidhi from linking ex-CM Palaniswami to Kodanad case
September 21, 2023  19:15
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Udhayanidhi Stalin
The Madras high court on Thursday restrained Tamil Nadu youth welfare minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from making any references to former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case. 

Justice RN Manjula directed Udhayanidhi against making any reference, that is defamatory or falsehood, in respect of the subject matter. 

When a suit filed by Palaniswami, the plaintiff, came up for hearing, she granted an interim injunction restraining Udhayanidhi and ordered notice to him returnable by two weeks. 

In his submission, Palaniswami said Udhayanidhi, while commenting further on Sanatana Dharma on September 7 had targeted him as well by making a false statement in reference to the Kodanad case and a so-called corruption case. 

The leader of opposition said he was not even remotely connected to any FIR or chargesheet, nor has he ever been called for any investigation in respect of the 2017 Kodanad case. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mahima's 50 Shades Of Innocence
Mahima's 50 Shades Of Innocence

No glam, no problem for this Chandramukhi 2 actress.

After LS, women's reservation bill introduced in RS
After LS, women's reservation bill introduced in RS

Introducing the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill, which was approved by a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Meghwal recounted the measures initiated by the Narendra Modi government for the empowerment of women over the...

First Time Sex? How To Deal With Sexual Anxiety
First Time Sex? How To Deal With Sexual Anxiety

There is no one 'right' method to have sex, and it is crucial to keep this in mind as everyone's sexual experience is different, advises Sybil Shiddell, country manager India, Gleeden, a discreet extramarital dating Web site.

'Can Yoga Help Reduce Acidity?'
'Can Yoga Help Reduce Acidity?'

rediffGURU and yoga expert Radhika Iyer offers advice on how yoga can help you improve your overall health and wellness.

Asian Games: India's men rowers advance to final
Asian Games: India's men rowers advance to final

The Indian duo of Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh took top place in the repechage to qualify for the final in the double sculls at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances