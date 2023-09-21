Govt employee killed by colleague over money, buried near house in Delhi





The accused has been identified as Anish, who works at Survey of India and a resident of RK Puram Sector-2, they said.





According to police, victim Mahesh had loaned Anish Rs 9 lakh and was killed when he demanded his money back and berated Anish for splurging money on his girlfriend.





On August 29, RK Puram Police Station received a call from Mahesh's brother Anesh, who said his brother was missing, a senior police officer said.





He said his brother had left his house on August 28 around 12.30 pm and told his wife before leaving that he was going to meet his colleague Anish at RK Puram Sector 2, but never came back, the officer said.





Manesh said when he and his sister-in-law spoke to Anish about Mahesh, he said that did meet Mahesh at his house, but he had left for his house after some time, police said. Anish even promised to help the family in their search for Mahesh.





The police said during their investigation Mahesh's last location was Faridabad in Haryana.





When they went there, they found no evidence of his being there.





Anish became a suspect as he did not inform the police that the victim came to meet him on the day of the incident as he told Mahesh's family, they said.





They began questioning several suspects, including Anish, who later confessed to killing Mahesh, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said.





According to the officer, the accused said that Mahesh was harassing him for his money and even insulted him, so he decided to kill him.





He said when Mahesh's wife called him to ask for his whereabouts, he told her Mahesh had come and left leaving his car behind with him, the DCP said. -- PTI

