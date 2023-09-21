RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Germany grants counsellor access to baby Ariha
September 21, 2023  19:58
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday highlighted the concerns regarding the baby Ariha case and said that the German authorities have granted counsellor access to baby Ariha. 

"German authorities granted counsellor access to baby Ariha on August 31. The interaction with the child included the relevance of cultural immersion with a view to enable the child to remain connected with Indian traditions and culture," the MEA spokesperson highlighted. 

While addressing the weekly press briefing, Bagchi further assured that the Indian government is in constant engagement with the German authorities on this case to safeguard the child. 

Moreover, he said that the resources related to Indian festivals and customs were provided by the Indian embassy to keep the child in touch with her faith and culture. 

"Resource material relating to Indian festivals, customs and practices were handed over by our embassy with the expectation that the child's caregiver would incorporate the same in her routine to enable her to remain in touch with her faith and culture. We remain in constant engagement with the German authorities on this matter to safeguard the child," Bagchi added. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: India women enter cricket semis on ranking!
Asian Games: India women enter cricket semis on ranking!

The India women's cricket team advanced to the semi-finals of the Asian Games after their opening match against Malaysia was called off due to rain in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Asian Games 2023 Schedule
Asian Games 2023 Schedule

Asian Games 2023 Schedule

Alarming erosion of fundamental rights in India: UN
Alarming erosion of fundamental rights in India: UN

"India risks becoming one of the world's main generators of instability, atrocities and violence because of the massive scale and gravity of the violations and abuses targeting mainly religious and other minorities such as Muslims,...

'Women boxers will return with 3-4 gold medals from Asian Games'
'Women boxers will return with 3-4 gold medals from Asian Games'

'The experience and dedication of our boxers make me confident in their abilities to excel at the Asian Games.'

Agency suspends India visa services in Canada, resumes in few hours
Agency suspends India visa services in Canada, resumes in few hours

A private agency hired by India to carry out initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadians on Thursday put out a note on its website on suspension of visa services but hours later withdrew it.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances