DGCA suspends approval of Air India's Flight Safety Chief for 1 month
September 21, 2023  14:19
Aviation watchdog DGCA on Thursday said it has suspended the approval of Air India's Flight Safety Chief for one month for certain lapses.
   
On July 25 and 26, the regulator's team carried out the surveillance of Air India in the areas of internal audit, accident prevention work and availability of required technical manpower.
 
The surveillance found deficiencies in the accident prevention work carried out by the organisation and the availability of the requisite technical man power as required in the approved Flight Safety Manual and the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements, DGCA said in a release.
 
"The approval of Chief of Flight Safety of Air India has been suspended for a period of one month for the lapses established," it said. -- PTI 
