RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
BSE Sensex top losers today
September 21, 2023  17:28
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure for the third straight session to settle nearly 1 per cent lower on Thursday as investors pared exposure to auto, banking and financial shares amid a sluggish trend in global markets. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 570.60 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 66,230.24. 

The Nifty declined 159.05 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 19,742.35. 

Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Power Grid were the major losers in the Sensex pack. 

Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were the gainers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hosts Pakistan won't shift Davis Cup venue vs India
Hosts Pakistan won't shift Davis Cup venue vs India

'They should come to Pakistan. It's not fair that they do not come to Pakistan. The Indian team is much better than us. We have a beautiful hotel just across the stadium. If Indians come it will send a good message that we are good...

Temporarily unable to process visas in Canada due to...: India
Temporarily unable to process visas in Canada due to...: India

India on Thursday said there is a degree of prejudice in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against it on the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada and termed these as "politically motivated".

Shine & glitz to welcome all as China opens Asian Games in post-Covid era
Shine & glitz to welcome all as China opens Asian Games in post-Covid era

After a year's delay due to COVID-19, the 19th Asian Games officially opens in Hangzhou on Saturday with hosts China eager to lift a country mired in economic gloom.

'Asian Games is a cash-burning project'
'Asian Games is a cash-burning project'

With economic problems and job cuts, Hangzhou locals and people in other parts of China are not very pleased about hosting the Asian Games.

Trudeau refused presidential suite, stayed at hotel's regular room during G20
Trudeau refused presidential suite, stayed at hotel's regular room during G20

Trudeau stayed at the Lalit Hotel in the national capital during his stay for the G20 Summit.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances