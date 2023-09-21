BSE Sensex top losers today





The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 570.60 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 66,230.24.





The Nifty declined 159.05 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 19,742.35.





Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Power Grid were the major losers in the Sensex pack.





Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were the gainers.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure for the third straight session to settle nearly 1 per cent lower on Thursday as investors pared exposure to auto, banking and financial shares amid a sluggish trend in global markets.