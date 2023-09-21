RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Both India and Canada are important for us: US
September 21, 2023  22:01
Modi, Biden and Trudeau
Amid the rising tensions between India and Canada, US State Department's Hindustani Spokesperson Margaret MacLeod on Thursday emphasised that the US has its own relations with India and Canada, noting that both are important for the United States. 

Macleod further said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations are concerning. 

"The allegations levied by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau are very concerning. We are keeping in touch with our Canadian allies. We urge the Indian government to cooperate in this investigation," she added. 

Notably, she said, "US and Canada have their own relation and US and India have their own relation, both are important partners for us. But most importantly, the guilty should be brought to justice."
