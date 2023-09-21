RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax
September 21, 2023  17:36
Representational image
The Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax, the police said on Thursday. 

Information was received regarding the bomb threat email from Lal Bahadur Shastri School, Sector-3, RK Puram on Thursday. 

The police reached the school where an inquiry revealed that the LBS school administration on Wednesday received an email regarding a bomb alert, which they might have checked today, the officer said. 

Bomb squad personnel combed the premises around 8 am and no IED or bomb was found, a senior police officer said. 

The school was scheduled to conduct an exam for 400 students on Thursday. 

The exam went off smoothly after the bomb squad's search, the officer added. 

In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb. 

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last on April 12 via email. 

The first one was over the phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes. -- PTI
