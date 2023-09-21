Aparna Iyer appointed as Wipro CFO as Jatin Dalal resigns





Iyer will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board, the company said in a statement.





"Wipro today announced that it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately," the IT firm said. Dalal is stepping down "to pursue other career opportunities", according to the company.





Wipro's top boss Delaporte said Iyer is an accomplished and results-driven leader.





"Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders," Delaporte said.





Delaporte noted that Iyer has been integral to Wipro's finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in financial strategy and planning, investment programmes, and transformation initiatives.





"Her commitment to creating lasting value, expertise across the full spectrum of finance operations, and her experience in working with a range of stakeholders will be instrumental in achieving our financial objectives," he said. -- PTI

