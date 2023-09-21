RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Aparna Iyer appointed as Wipro CFO as Jatin Dalal resigns
September 21, 2023  21:30
image
Bengaluru-headquartered IT company Wipro on Thursday said its CFO Jatin Dalal has resigned to pursue other career opportunities, and Aparna C Iyer was appointed as chief financial officer with immediate effect. 

Iyer will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and will join the Wipro Executive Board, the company said in a statement. 

"Wipro today announced that it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately," the IT firm said. Dalal is stepping down "to pursue other career opportunities", according to the company. 

Wipro's top boss Delaporte said Iyer is an accomplished and results-driven leader. 

"Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders," Delaporte said. 

Delaporte noted that Iyer has been integral to Wipro's finance transformation over the last few years, playing a key role in financial strategy and planning, investment programmes, and transformation initiatives. 

"Her commitment to creating lasting value, expertise across the full spectrum of finance operations, and her experience in working with a range of stakeholders will be instrumental in achieving our financial objectives," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ashwin isn't on trial, no threat to Surya's place in side: Dravid
Ashwin isn't on trial, no threat to Surya's place in side: Dravid

A bowler of Ravichandran Ashwin's calibre can't be put on "trial", while someone possessing Suryakumar Yadav's ability need not worry about his place in the World Cup squad.

India's big stars who will miss Asian Games 2023
India's big stars who will miss Asian Games 2023

A few Indian stars will have to go through the disappointment of watching all the action from afar.

World Cup: Like Team India Jersey?
World Cup: Like Team India Jersey?

Adidas have made one significant change. Instead of the three white stripes on the shoulders, the World Cup jerseys spot the colours of the Tricolour.

Take allegations seriously, not looking to provoke, Trudeau tells India
Take allegations seriously, not looking to provoke, Trudeau tells India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday reiterated that there are "credible allegations" that should be taken "extremely seriously" as he urged the Government of India to work with his country to allow justice to follow its...

Police complaint against Assam CM Himanta for Sonia 'hate speech'
Police complaint against Assam CM Himanta for Sonia 'hate speech'

Senior Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged "hateful statement" such as Lok Sabha MP and former party president Sonia Gandhi's "residence should be...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances