AIADMK chief Palaniswami moves HC against expelled leader Panneerselvam
September 21, 2023  23:59
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Paneerselvam/File image
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has approached the Madras high court seeking to restrain expelled leader O Paneerselvam from claiming to be the party coordinator and using the party's two leaves symbol, flag and letter head. 

When a suit filed by Palaniswami came up for hearing on Thursday, Justice RN Manjula ordered notice to Paneerselvam and posted the matter to October 6 for further hearing. 

In his suit Palaniswami, the plaintiff, sought to restrain Paneerselvam from interfering with his functioning as the general secretary of the AIADMK. 

He made a plea to restrain Paneerselvam from continuing to claim to be the AIADMK coordinator while he was expelled from the party in 2022. 

In his plea, Palaniswami said the Election Commission in no uncertain terms has recognised him as the general secretary, the top post, and has uploaded the amended bylaws and list of office bearers on its official website. 

Panneerselvam is deliberately misrepresenting by claiming to be AIADMK coordinator when no such post exists in the party any more. 

Panneerselvam has been "wilfully and fraudulently damaging the reputation of the AIADMK by misusing its official letter heads and misleading the public into believing that he is still continuing as the coordinator of the party," the AIADMK general secretary submitted. -- PTI
