32-year-old Indian banker scales world's eighth highest mountain peak in Nepal
September 21, 2023  18:10
Representational image
A 32-year-old Indian banker on Thursday successfully scaled Mt Manaslu in Nepal, achieving the feat of being the first Indian climber to summit the world's eighth highest mountain peak in this season. 

Sunil Kumar, who hails from Haryana, reached the peak of Mt Manaslu which stands at 8,163 metres above sea level at 5.25 am local time. 

He was accompanied by another Nepalese climber Sangita Kumari Rokaya and two mountain guides, according to the organiser of the expedition. 

Kumar climbed the mountain situated on the northern side of central Nepal in Gorkha district. 

Mountain guides Lakpa Gyaljen Sherpa and Chhangba Sherpa also reached the mountain peak at the same time around 5.25 am local time on Thursday, according to Nivesh Karki, executive director of Pioneer Adventure Pvt. Ltd who organised the expedition. 

They are returning to the base camp after scaling the peak, -- PTI
