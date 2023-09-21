RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'3 Idiots' fame actor Akhil Mishra dies at 67
September 21, 2023
image
Actor Akhil Mishra, best known for his role in "3 Idiots", died after a fall at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, said a publicist for his actor-wife Suzanne Bernert. He was 67.
 
The publicist said Mishra, who had blood pressure issues, succumbed to injuries following the accident in the kitchen.

"He was on a chair in the kitchen trying to do something when he fell down and hurt his head and back. He was later rushed to the hospital by the family and neighbours. 

"He was still coherent while going to the hospital. And then internal haemorrhage started. Despite the doctor's best efforts, he could not be saved," the publicist told PTI on Thursday.

According to the publicist, Bernert was in Hyderabad for a shoot when Mishra passed away.

Mishra, who mostly played character roles in films and TV shows, is best remembered for his role of librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

He had also worked in films and serials such as Don, Gandhi, My Father, Uttaran, Udaan, and Shrimaan Shrimati, among others.

According to the publicist, Mishra's mortal remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination.  
