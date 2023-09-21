RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


16 deer die due to disease in Bengaluru zoo
September 21, 2023  17:48
Sixteen deer have died at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru due to an abdominal related disease and internecine fight, officials said on Thursday. 

This comes close on the heels of the death of seven leopard cubs which were infected by a highly contagious virus -- Feline panleukopenia. 

According to officials, 37 spotted deer were shifted from St. John's Hospital in Bengaluru to Bannerghatta Biological Park here last month. 

Out of them, 16 deer died due to 'hemorrhagic enteritis and endocarditis' and fighting among themselves. Following these deaths, Karnataka minister for forest, ecology and environment Eshwara Khandre on Thursday visited Bannerghatta Biological Park and held a meeting with its senior officials. 

The minister directed all the zoos in the state to be on high alert and instructed the officials concerned to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent infection of wild animals (belonging to the cat species). 

Noting that the Park was a very safe and protected place, Khandre termed the death of animals on such a scale as 'shocking'. -- PTI
