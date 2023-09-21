RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


10 hurt as mobs storm police stations in Manipur
September 21, 2023  18:37
More than 10 people were injured when Manipur security forces fired tear gas shells on protesters for trying to storm police stations and court arrest demanding the unconditional release of the five arrested youths on Thursday. 

As a precautionary measure, the state government cancelled curfew relaxations in the twin districts of Imphal from 5pm, officials said. 

Responding to a call by six local clubs and Meira Paibis demanding the release of the five village volunteers, hundreds of protesters holding placards and shouting slogans tried to enter the Porompat police station in Imphal East and Singjamei police station and Kwakeithel police outpost in Imphal West district. 

However, police and RAF personnel deployed at strategic positions fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. 

A protester, identified as Th Bimola at Porompat said, "We were left with no option but to court arrest as the government failed to release the five village volunteers. If such village volunteers are arrested, who will protect the Meitei villages in the periphery of the hills and the valley Kuki Zo militants." 

Similar attempts to enter Mayang Imphal police station in Imphal West district and Andro police station in Imphal East district were also reported. -- PTI
