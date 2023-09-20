RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Women's quota bill will be a reality after 2029: Shah
September 20, 2023  19:40
image
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appealed to the opposition for the unanimous passage of the women's reservation bill and said shortcomings, if any, can be rectified at a later date. 

Brushing aside apprehensions of a delay in the bill's implementation, Shah said the next government will conduct the census and the delimitation exercise immediately after the elections and set in motion the process to make reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies a reality. 

Intervening in the debate on the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, Shah indicated that women's reservation will become a reality after 2029. 

He said the passage of the women's reservation bill will mark the start of a new era, and recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented the vision of women-led development at the recent G20 Summit. 

The Modi government has been pushing for empowerment of women since the day it assumed office, he said. 

Women's security, respect and equal participation have been life force of the government, he said. 

Shah said this was the fifth attempt to push a bill for women's reservation. -- PTI
