Video shows BJP youth wing leader beating tribal with slippers
September 20, 2023  12:22
Pic: Screen grab from Kamal Nath/X
The opposition Congress accused the ruling regime in Madhya Pradesh of failing to check atrocities against tribals after a video purportedly showing a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader beating a man with slippers in Anuppur district went viral. 

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath alleged the ruling BJP is becoming a party of tribal atrocities. 

BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the accused BJYM leader, who was also expelled by the party. 

Sub divisional officer of police Sumit Kerketta said that one Hirwa Singh Gond (57) and Bhoma Singh (60) were travelling on a motorcycle from Rajendra Nagar to Anuppur when their two-wheeler collided with a pick-up vehicle on Monday. 

Bhoma Singh died on the spot following which a large number of people gathered at the spot, the official said.

However, two persons beat up Gond, who was riding the motorcycle, he said. A video of the assault of the tribal man later went viral. 

The two accused, identified as Jitendra Kushwaha and Ganesh Dixit, were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said. 

A probe has been started and further legal steps are being taken, he said. 

BJP district president Ramdas Puri said Dixit, who was BJYM Mandal president (rural), has been expelled from the organisation. The BJP believes in social service and there is no place for violence in the party, he said. 
