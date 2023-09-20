RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two Indians sentenced to 41 months in prison in robocall scam
September 20, 2023  19:47
Two Indian nationals have been sentenced to 41 months in prison for their role in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud by accepting illegally obtained $1.2 million in wire transfers from victims across the United States, a US attorney said. 

Arushobike Mitra (29) and Garbita Mitra (25) had previously pleaded guilty before US District Judge Esther Salas to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, attorney Philip R Sellinger announced on Tuesday. 

"These defendants and their conspirators preyed upon some of our most vulnerable citizens, using trickery and threats to coerce them into sending money," Sellinger said. 

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court as part of an international fraud scheme, criminal India-based call centres utilised automated robocalls to contact victims across the country with the intent of defrauding US residents, particularly the elderly. 

After establishing contact with victims through these automated calls, other members of the conspiracy would coerce or trick the victims into sending large sums of cash through physical shipments or wire transfers to other members of the conspiracy, including the Mitras, a media release said. -- PTI
