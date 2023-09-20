Sonia Gandhi to be Cong lead speaker on women's quota





The Women's Reservation Bill that seeks to provide a 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was introduced in the Lok Sabha yesterday in the ongoing special session of Parliament and will be taken up for discussion today when the House will meet at 11 am.





The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the Women Reservation Bill. On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building.





The bill has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be the lead speaker from her party for the debate when the Lok Sabha will take up the Women's Reservation Bill for the discussion today, the sources said.