Shinde visits Raj Thackeray's home to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh
September 20, 2023  21:14
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the residence of MNS president Raj Thackeray here on Wednesday to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh. 

The 10-day Ganesh festival is being celebrated across Maharashtra and other parts of the country from Tuesday. 

In a post on his 'X' account, CM Shinde said he visited 'Shivtirth', the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at Dadar in central Mumbai, and paid obeisance to Lord Ganesh installed there. 

The chief minister was welcomed by Thackeray, his family members and some leaders of his party. 

Since Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of his party joined the Shinde-led government on July 2, Thackeray has been critical of the dispensation wherein the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NCP now share power. -- PTI
