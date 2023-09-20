RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sessions court rejects Senthil Balaji's bail plea
September 20, 2023  17:57
Pic: V_Senthilbalaji/X
A sessions court in Chennai on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition filed by DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. 

Principal sessions judge S Alli dismissed Balaji's plea for relief. 

Balaji was arrested in June this year by the central agency in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister in an earlier AIADMK regime. Currently he is a minister without portfolio.
