Sessions court rejects Senthil Balaji's bail plea

Sessions court rejects Senthil Balaji's bail pleaSeptember 20, 2023 17:57
Pic: V_Senthilbalaji/X
A sessions court in Chennai on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition filed by DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.
Principal sessions judge S Alli dismissed Balaji's plea for relief.
Balaji was arrested in June this year by the central agency in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister in an earlier AIADMK regime. Currently he is a minister without portfolio.
