RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Rajya Sabha lauds scientists for Chandrayaan-3
September 20, 2023  23:33
image
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution lauding the scientists for the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The members endorsed the motion by thumping of desks after a discussion on 'India's glorious space journey marked by successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3".

"This House recognises and appreciates the scientists, including the women scientists, for achieving this arduous feat with the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the unconquered south pole of the Moon.

"This accomplishment, along with the other space missions, will usher in long-lasting economic and social upliftment," Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said.

During the discussion, both BJP and Congress members highlighted steps taken during their rule to make Chandrayaan missions successful.        Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh accused the previous Congress governments of "regimenting" the space department and debarring the common man and industry from it.

He stressed that the Modi government has created an enabling atmosphere for the success of the country's space programme.

Participating in the debate, he said there are 150 startups in the space sector today. Before 2014, the number was just four which was "embarrassing", the minister said.

He also said that the space budget in the last nine years has increased to 142 per cent.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the government of attempting to "airbrush" the milestones achieved in the space sector since the 1960s, and said the Indian space programme should be looked as an instrument of development and "not an instrument of muscular nationalism".

While lauding the Chandrayaan-3 mission, he said there was a need to remind the House of the people who have contributed so far to it, rather than fall victim to this new impression that has been created that this entire accomplishment is the result of only one individual.

He said its success is based on the competencies, capabilities and capacities that have been created over 60 years.

"We need to give our scientific and technological institutions full freedom. We need to give our scientific and technological institutions full independence and professionalism and we need to free our scientific and technological institutions of any political patronage and political interference and intervention," Ramesh said.

He called for acknowledging the glorious space journey that started in the early 1960s and the important milestones achieved so far.

On August 23, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 became the first to land on the uncharted south pole of the Moon. The soft-landing on moon propelled India into an elite group of nations.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

NIA steps up crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces bounty on 5
NIA steps up crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces bounty on 5

The federal agency announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for Rinda and Landa and Rs 5 lakh each for Parminder Singh Kaira alias "Pattu", Satnam Singh alias "Satbir Singh" alias "Satta" and Yadvinder Singh alias "Yadda".

Djokovic best in history: Rafael Nadal
Djokovic best in history: Rafael Nadal

With Novak Djokovic having overtaken his impressive haul of most major titles in men's tennis, Rafael Nadal conceded the Serbian is the best player in history.

US says it favours thorough probe into Trudeau's allegations
US says it favours thorough probe into Trudeau's allegations

The US on Wednesday favoured a thorough investigation into killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada in June, two days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian government agents...

England's ODI against Ireland abandoned
England's ODI against Ireland abandoned

The first of the three One-Day Internationals between England and Ireland was called off due to rain on Wednesday without a ball being bowled at Headingley.

Rahul Gandhi backs women's reservation bill, but wants quota for OBCs too
Rahul Gandhi backs women's reservation bill, but wants quota for OBCs too

He claimed that out of 90 secretaries of the government of India, only three are from the Other Backward Classes and control only five per cent of the Budget, which he said was an "insult" to the backward classes.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances