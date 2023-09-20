Pune's NH7 Weekender to feature 45 artistes





The 14th edition of the event, billed as India's multi-genre music, comedy, and gaming extravaganza, will pay an ode to the "spirit of community, discovery, and celebration, living up to its legacy of being more than a music festival", the organisers said in a press release.





The 2023 gala will witness "not just a more prominent global line-up but also the inclusion of Gen Z talents on the line up," it added.





"Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2023 will host over 45 homegrown and international artistes over three days, with an eclectic assortment of genres such as metal, rock, pop, hip hop, electronic, funk, Punjabi & more spanning across four stages," the release said.





The festival will also include an array of well-crafted and immersive attractions for people such as ferris wheel rides, curated culinary delights, a flea market, art installations, and a gaming area.

The 2023 Bacardi NH7 Weekender will be held from December 1 to 3 at Pune's Teerth Fields, the organisers announced on Wednesday.