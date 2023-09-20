RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Passenger on IndiGo fight tries to open emergency door cover
September 20, 2023  15:02
Pic: Vivek Prakash/Reuters
Pic: Vivek Prakash/Reuters
A male passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from the national capital to Chennai tried to open the cover of the emergency exit door prior to take-off on Tuesday night.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that as per the standard operating procedure, the passenger was declared unruly by the crew and handed over to the local authorities on arrival at Chennai.

The incident happened onboard flight 6E 6341 from Delhi to Chennai.

The passenger tried to open the emergency exit door cover prior to take-off. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised, the statement said.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No impact on military ties with Canada: Major General
No impact on military ties with Canada: Major General

The latest diplomatic row between India and Canada will not impact bilateral military engagement and the Canadian Army will take part in the conclave of the Indo-Pacific army chiefs in Delhi next week, a senior Indian Army official said...

Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem
Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem

'The anthem takes fans on an epic journey through India on board the One Day Express.'

'How Can Truth Hurt The Film-maker?'
'How Can Truth Hurt The Film-maker?'

As Mahesh Bhatt turns 75 on September 20, Subhash K Jha calls him the 'eternal seeker of truth in cinema and in life'.

'Did no wrong': Banned Manipuri actor stands her ground
'Did no wrong': Banned Manipuri actor stands her ground

The ban was imposed on her by civil society group Kangleipak Kanba Lup for taking part in the event held in Delhi, amid the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Nearly 34% loans charged 10% or more interest
Nearly 34% loans charged 10% or more interest

As the policy rate has seen a steady increase since May 2022, the percentage of loans offered at interest rates below 8 per cent have declined sharply, dropping from 53 per cent in March 2022 to 18 per cent by June 2023, according to a...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances