Onion prices could rise as Nashik traders strike





An office-bearer of the Nashik District Onion Traders Association said they are protesting against the Union government's recent move to increase export duty on onions up to 40 per cent, which will remain in force till December 31.





Taking serious cognisance, the district sub-registrar, co-operative societies, on Wednesday night issued an order directing all APMCs to suspend or cancel the licences of the striking traders and submit the action taken report on September 21.





"In protest against the export duty hike decision, we have decided to shut the auction of onions in all APMCs in the district indefinitely. This (export duty hike) decision of the Centre will not only make export of onions difficult but it will also affect the onions in transit, causing huge loss to farmers," the office-bearer said.





Earlier in the day, Maharashtra marketing minister Abdul Sattar had said that observing a bandh (shutting auctions of onions) is not right.





"Secretaries in the departments of cooperation and marketing will discuss the action to be taken as per rules and Nashik district collector will take the necessary action," he said on the sidelines of an event. -- PTI

Onion traders on Wednesday said they suspended auctions in all agriculture produce market committees in Nashik district of Maharashtra and the protest will continue indefinitely, a development raising the fear of shortage of the kitchen staple in retail markets and hike in prices.