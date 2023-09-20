No impact on military ties with Canada, says Army

The Indian Army on Wednesday said tensions in India-Canada relations 'don't impact us' and that India's 'diplomatic approach, military records with Canada continue'.





While addressing the curtain raiser event on the scheduled Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs conference, Indian Army's Additional Director General (Strategic Planning) Major General Abhinaya Rai said Canada's Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Wayne Eyre will be visiting India for the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference to be held at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment from September 26-27.





The conference that is being held to ascertain multilateral security partnerships in the region, takes place regularly to thrash out differences, build trust and better communication among professional armies for a free and open Indo-Pacific.





Chief-of-Staff of the US Army, General James C McConville, along with his delegation, will also be present for the three events that he will co-host along with Chief of Indian Army Staff General Manoj Pande.





Indo-Canadian relations dipped after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Monday alleged that the Indian government was behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar a designated terrorist in India.





The allegations were rejected by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) which dubbed them 'absurd 'and 'motivated'. -- ANI