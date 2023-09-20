RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi invites Biden to 2024 R-Day celebrations
September 20, 2023  18:51
US President Joe Biden has been invited to India's January 26 Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi in the national capital, ambassador of US to India Eric Garcetti revealed on Wednesday. 

Garcetti said the invitation was extended to Biden by PM Modi on the sidelines of the bilateral that took place between the two leaders at the recently concluded G20 Summit. 

During this, India and the US also settled the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation dispute. 

Notably, the six previous disputes were resolved during PM Modi's state visit to the US. 

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed United States President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to India today, reaffirming the close and enduring partnership between India and the United States. The leaders expressed their appreciation for the substantial progress underway to implement the ground breaking achievements of Prime Minister Modi's historic, June 2023, visit to Washington," the India-US joint statement read.

The two leaders called on their governments to continue the work of transforming the India-US strategic partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, based on trust and mutual understanding. -- ANI
