Modi 'delighted' at passage of women's quota bill
September 20, 2023  22:41
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed delight at the passage of the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha and thanked MPs from across party lines for support. 

The historic support of all parties to the proposed law will prove to be a milestone in the realisation of the resolve for making a developed and self-reliant India, he said. 

"The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process," he said on X. 

Soon after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha almost unanimously, Modi said, "Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across party lines who voted in support of this Bill." 

The bill's passage marks a glorious beginning of the new Parliament building, and it will provide unprecedented pace to women-led development, he said.

After a spirited eight-hour debate in which 60 members participated, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, with 454 members voting in favour and two against it. 

Modi, a member of the House, was present during the voting on the bill.
