Minister Meghwal moves women's quota bill in LS

Minister Meghwal moves women's quota bill in LSSeptember 20, 2023 11:34
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday moved the women's reservation bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, saying it is a step towards women empowerment.
It is an important bill and it will be good if unanimity emerges for its passage, he said.
Meghwal said an attempt to pass the bill during the UPA rule failed as the legislation lapsed due to the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.
Perhaps the UPA government was more concerned about remaining in power than passing the important bill, the minister added.
The Constitution amendment bill was introduced on Tuesday.
