Mild earthquake jolts Chamba in HP

Mild earthquake jolts Chamba in HPSeptember 20, 2023 07:54
A mild earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter Scale struck the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday evening, the India meteorological department (IMD) informed.
The tremors were felt around 9.15 pm and the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said. Further details are awaited.
