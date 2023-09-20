Maha's Yavatmal sees 15 farmer suicides in Sept





However, the reasons behind the farmers' death are being probed, he said.





Yavatmal district is located in the Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra.





A senior official from Yavatmal district collectorate said, "Fifteen farmers have committed suicide in Yavatmal in September. The police and the revenue department are conducting a probe to know whether they took the extreme step due to farm-distress or any other reason like family disputes."





Meanwhile, activist Kishore Tiwari, former chairman of the Maharashtra government's Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavlambi Mission for farmers' welfare, said in a statement that six farmers killed themselves in parts of Yavatmal district between September 17 and 19. -- PTI

