Karnataka CM, dy CM to meet state MPs in Delhi

Karnataka CM, dy CM to meet state MPs in DelhiSeptember 20, 2023 08:00
Amid the ongoing Cauvery river water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached Delhi late Tuesday night.
Along with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar who is also in Delhi, Siddaramaiah is expected to meet MPs and ministers from his state today.
Apart from the Cauvery dispute, state projects pending before the central government and drought relief issues are also expected to be discussed by the state's representatives.
