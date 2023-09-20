Jhakaas! Delhi HC protects Anil Kapoor's rights





Justice Prathiba M Singh passed the ex-parte interim order against several websites and platforms on a lawsuit by the actor, alleging unauthorised exploitation of his personality and celebrity rights for commercial use.





Advocate Pravin Anand, appearing for Kapoor, said several websites and platforms have been misusing the personality rights of the plaintiff through various activities.





Kapoor's counsel pointed to the unauthorised sale of merchandise, collection of fees by using his photograph as a motivational speaker, morphing his image in a derogatory manner, and selling pictures with forged autographs and the "jhakaas" catchphrase, among others.





The lawsuit sought to protect Kapoor's personality rights with respect to his name, voice, image, likeness, manner of speaking and gestures, among others.

The Delhi high court on Wednesday restrained the misuse of the name, image, voice and other attributes of persona, including the "jhakaas" catchphrase of actor Anil Kapoor for commercial gain.