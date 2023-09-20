RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Jhakaas! Delhi HC protects Anil Kapoor's rights
September 20, 2023  12:57
image
The Delhi high court on Wednesday restrained the misuse of the name, image, voice and other attributes of persona, including the "jhakaas" catchphrase of actor Anil Kapoor for commercial gain. 

Justice Prathiba M Singh passed the ex-parte interim order against several websites and platforms on a lawsuit by the actor, alleging unauthorised exploitation of his personality and celebrity rights for commercial use. 

Advocate Pravin Anand, appearing for Kapoor, said several websites and platforms have been misusing the personality rights of the plaintiff through various activities. 

Kapoor's counsel pointed to the unauthorised sale of merchandise, collection of fees by using his photograph as a motivational speaker, morphing his image in a derogatory manner, and selling pictures with forged autographs and the "jhakaas" catchphrase, among others. 

The lawsuit sought to protect Kapoor's personality rights with respect to his name, voice, image, likeness, manner of speaking and gestures, among others.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Entities may get a year to comply with data protection norms
Entities may get a year to comply with data protection norms

Entities may be given about a year to tune their systems to comply with norms of Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the...

'Devsaab was a master of self discipline'
'Devsaab was a master of self discipline'

'I worked with a lot of stylish handsome actors like Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna and Feroz Khan. Lekin Devsaab ki toh baat hi kuch alag thi.'

Sonia demands immediate implementation of women's quota bill
Sonia demands immediate implementation of women's quota bill

Initiating the debate from the opposition's side in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "I stand here in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

Some active funds made hefty bets on Jio Financial amid ETF selling
Some active funds made hefty bets on Jio Financial amid ETF selling

At a time when exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were unloading Jio Financial Services from their portfolios, some active fund managers were placing large bets on the demerged financial services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), a report...

Recipe: Jayanti's Gulab Paneer Laddoos
Recipe: Jayanti's Gulab Paneer Laddoos

Ingredients like paneer, nuts, gulkand and coconut powder ensure these laddoos are a yum treat.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances