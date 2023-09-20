HC rejects pre-arrest bail plea of woman booked for abetting suicide of ex-corporator





Chavan (53) had approached the high court after the sessions court on September 16 rejected her pre-arrest bail petition observing that "prima facie' there is sufficient material against the lawyer.





More (62) died allegedly by suicide near Ghatkopar railway station on September 1.





Based on a complaint filed by his son, an FIR (first information report) was registered against the accused lawyer under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) at the Kurla police station.





A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar perused the chats and phone recordings of More and Chavan submitted by the prosecution and said there was "something that needs to be probed'.





The bench rejected Chavan's anticipatory bail plea.





The police have claimed that on the day of the suicide, More and the accused made 56 phone calls, and WhatsApp and video calls to each other.





The police said that as per the phone call recordings, Chavan had been harassing and blackmailing More claiming that she would kill herself if he did not talk to her.





The calls revealed that there was an ongoing argument between the duo over the past few days and More had spoken to the accused for two hours before he died by suicide. -- PTI

The Bombay high court on Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Nilima Chavan, a lawyer and a member of Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of Shiv Sena-UBT former corporator Sudhir More.