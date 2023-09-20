HC orders CBI probe into UP assembly recruitment





Passing the order on Monday, a Lucknow bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice OP Shukla asked the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry to primarily find out as to whether there was any foul play in the recruitment process and submit its report by the first week of November.





The bench was hearing one special appeal and a writ petition which pertained to the challenge of the recruitment of staff in 2022-23 in the two legislative bodies.





The court was concerned as to why the recruitment agency was changed in 2019 before recruiting staff in 2022-23, when the UP Public Service Commission and UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission were already available or if they had refused to conduct the recruitment process.





The bench also held up certain original records pertaining to the said recruitment and asked its senior registrar to supply photocopy of the records to the CBI in order to facilitate it in the preliminary enquiry. -- PTI

