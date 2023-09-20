RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Have every right to speak up, says Manipuri actress facing ban
September 20, 2023  13:17
image
Manipuri actor Soma Laishram, who was recently barred from acting in films and attending public events by an Imphal-based organisation following her participation in a beauty pageant, has strongly opposed the move, asserting that she had done nothing against her state. 

The ban was imposed on her by civil society group Kangleipak Kanba Lup for taking part in the event held in Delhi, amid the ongoing violence in Manipur. 

Laishram, in a video posted on social media, said she was shocked and disheartened over the development. 

"I strongly oppose this (directive); as an artist and a social influencer, I have every right to speak up wherever I want to and whenever it is needed... I have not done anything against my state and my motherland," said Laishram, who has acted in over 100 Manipuri films. 

"When I was called to represent Manipur in the Northeast festival as a show stopper, I only went with the intention of supporting my state, and spreading awareness (about the reason behind the violence) among the thousands of people present there," the 31-year-old actor said. 

The ban on Laishram has drawn widespread condemnation from the public and film associations. 

When contacted, a top functionary of the Film Forum Manipur asserted that such interference is unfortunate and uncalled for.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Major controversies that rocked India!
Asian Games: Major controversies that rocked India!

Here are some of the controversies, which cast a shadow on Indian sport as the athletes prepared for the Asian Games.

Sab Ki Favourite Kareena
Sab Ki Favourite Kareena

She has been in a forever fashionable mood!

Expansion, value unlocking key triggers for NTPC
Expansion, value unlocking key triggers for NTPC

The power sector is always strongly correlated to economic activity and is receiving its share of investor attention as India's post-Covid-19 recovery continues. India's leading integrated power producer, the public sector undertaking...

Can Nifty 50 Hit 21,000 By Diwali?
Can Nifty 50 Hit 21,000 By Diwali?

'Some risks to this market rally include inflation, erratic weather conditions, rising crude prices, slowing global growth and the resultant impact on domestic exports, escalation in geopolitical tensions.'

In tit-for-tat move, India asks Canadian diplomat to 'leave in 5 days'
In tit-for-tat move, India asks Canadian diplomat to 'leave in 5 days'

The Canadian high commissioner to India was summoned to the ministry of external affairs and informed about the decision to expel the senior Canadian diplomat.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances