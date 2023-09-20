RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Govt cautions Indians travelling to Canada
September 20, 2023  15:23
Representational image. Pic: Chris Wattie/Reuters
Representational image. Pic: Chris Wattie/Reuters
The ministry of external affairs has advised Indian nationals in Canada and those contemplating travel there to exercise the utmost caution. 

Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant, the MEA said on Wednesday. 

This followed the Canadian government on Tuesday issuing a travel advisory for India, asking its citizens to 'exercise a high degree of caution'. 

The two countries have been involved in a faceoff over the killing of Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, in which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement agencies associated with the Indian government. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

No impact on military ties with Canada: Major General
No impact on military ties with Canada: Major General

The latest diplomatic row between India and Canada will not impact bilateral military engagement and the Canadian Army will take part in the conclave of the Indo-Pacific army chiefs in Delhi next week, a senior Indian Army official said...

Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem
Ranveer stars in 2023 World Cup's official anthem

'The anthem takes fans on an epic journey through India on board the One Day Express.'

'How Can Truth Hurt The Film-maker?'
'How Can Truth Hurt The Film-maker?'

As Mahesh Bhatt turns 75 on September 20, Subhash K Jha calls him the 'eternal seeker of truth in cinema and in life'.

'Did no wrong': Banned Manipuri actor stands her ground
'Did no wrong': Banned Manipuri actor stands her ground

The ban was imposed on her by civil society group Kangleipak Kanba Lup for taking part in the event held in Delhi, amid the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Nearly 34% loans charged 10% or more interest
Nearly 34% loans charged 10% or more interest

As the policy rate has seen a steady increase since May 2022, the percentage of loans offered at interest rates below 8 per cent have declined sharply, dropping from 53 per cent in March 2022 to 18 per cent by June 2023, according to a...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances