Govt cautions Indians travelling to Canada





Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant, the MEA said on Wednesday.





This followed the Canadian government on Tuesday issuing a travel advisory for India, asking its citizens to 'exercise a high degree of caution'.





The two countries have been involved in a faceoff over the killing of Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, in which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement agencies associated with the Indian government.

The ministry of external affairs has advised Indian nationals in Canada and those contemplating travel there to exercise the utmost caution.