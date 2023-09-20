Gainers and losers in the Sensex pack

Gainers and losers in the Sensex packSeptember 20, 2023 17:38
Falling for the second day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex on Wednesday tumbled 796 points or 1.18 per cent to settle at 66,800.84. During the day, it tanked 868.7 points or 1.28 per cent to 66,728.14.
The NSE Nifty declined 231.90 points or 1.15 per cent to end below the 20,000 mark at 19,901.40.
Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest loser, falling 4 per cent. JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro were the other major laggards.
Power Grid, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, NTPC, ITC and Infosys were among the gainers.
