RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Gainers and losers in the Sensex pack
September 20, 2023  17:38
image
Falling for the second day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex on Wednesday tumbled 796 points or 1.18 per cent to settle at 66,800.84. During the day, it tanked 868.7 points or 1.28 per cent to 66,728.14. 

The NSE Nifty declined 231.90 points or 1.15 per cent to end below the 20,000 mark at 19,901.40. 

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest loser, falling 4 per cent. JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro were the other major laggards. 

Power Grid, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, NTPC, ITC and Infosys were among the gainers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex tumbles 796 points; Nifty closes below 20K
Sensex tumbles 796 points; Nifty closes below 20K

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest loser, falling 4 per cent. JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro were the other major...

Ashwin vs Washington: An unexpected World Cup trial
Ashwin vs Washington: An unexpected World Cup trial

A month and half back, Ravichandran Ashwin was eloquently explaining on his Tamil YouTube channel, why a talent like Tilak Varma should be seriously considered for the ODI World Cup.

SC's 7-judge bench to re-examine verdict on immunity of MPs/MLAs
SC's 7-judge bench to re-examine verdict on immunity of MPs/MLAs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to re-examine its 1998 judgment granting MPs and MLAs immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or vote in Parliament or state legislatures.

'Socialist, Secular' missing from new copies of Constitution: Adhir
'Socialist, Secular' missing from new copies of Constitution: Adhir

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that the words 'secular' and 'socialist' were missing from the Preamble in the copies of the Constitution given to lawmakers on the opening day of the new Parliament building.

It was Rajiv ji's dream: Sonia backs women's bill in Lok Sabha
It was Rajiv ji's dream: Sonia backs women's bill in Lok Sabha

Initiating the debate from the opposition's side in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "I stand here in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances